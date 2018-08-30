Relling and Hamelin top golfers in Open



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Jordan Relling and Judy Hamelin were crowned champions at the 49th High Prairie Open golf tournament at High Prairie and District Golf Course on Aug. 18-19.



Relling won the men’s division with a score of 142.



“We had 78 golfers, 63 men and 15 women, and we had some very close scores,” says co-ordin- ator Dylan Barrons.



Last year the event drew 53 men and 17 women.



Here’s a rundown of winners in the men’s flights.



Men’s championship flight – 1. Jordan Relling (142), 2 (tie) Konrad Turcotte and Kelly Cunningham (153).

Men’s first flight – 1. Lee Hunt (155), 2. Pops Gauchier (160), 3. Alex Shoeman (161).

Men’s second flight – 1. Bryce Cunningham (164), 2. Brandon McNabb (165), 3. Trent Lizee (167).

Men’s third flight -1. Dylan Barrons (170), 2 (tie) Kyle Olansky and Laine Gray (174).

Men’s fourth flight – 1 (tie) Carl Willier and Brent Sprado (178), 3. Alex Richards (179).

Men’s fifth flight – 1. Greg Keshen (181), 2. Bruce Robinson (185), 3. Mitch Price (186).

Men’s sixth flight – 1. Trevor Ford (198), 2. Darryl Olson (205), 3. Paul Chalifoux (206).

Men’s seventh flight – 1. Gordon Rumley (217), 2. Rick Guttinger (229), 3. Joseph Chalifoux (237).



Here’s a rundown of winners in the women’s flights.



Women’s championship flight – 1. Judy Hamelin (176), 2. Randi Gauchier (182), 3. Kennedy Turcotte (187).

Women’s first flight – 1. Dorothy Anderson (211), 2. Karen Lemay (213), Joyce Anderson (no score given).

Women’s second flight – 1. Anita Cunningham (220), 2. Fran Villeneuve (222), 3. Carol Hanlon (236).