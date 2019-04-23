Rehn ousts incumbent MLA

UCP wins decisive majority in Alberta election

Pat Rehn

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

United Conservative Party candidate Pat Rehn was a winner in the April 16 provincial election.



He becomes the new MLA for Lesser Slave Lake, replacing incumbent Danielle Larivee of the NDP.



Rehn’s win was part of a UCP sweep of rural Alberta. The party also won enough urban seats [63 to the NDP’s 24] to give leader Jason Kenney the majority government he was hoping for.



It appears uniting the province’s two conservative parties was the right strategy.



There was something of a split of the vote in Lesser Slave Lake. Larivee won pretty much every one of the polls in First Nations communities, and Rehn won all the rest.



From the poll-by-poll numbers provided by the LSL Returning Office, Rehn received 912 votes in Slave Lake, to Larivee’s 385. Those are the votes cast on April 16.



Votes in advance polls were provided in a lump sum – not broken down by location. Rehn was a winner there also – 905-638.



Perhaps not surprisingly, Larivee did better in communities with a majority Indigenous population. Of the 15 we counted, she won every one of them, including all four divisions in Wabasca. The vote in Whitefish was most emphatic – 125 for Larivee and only five for Rehn. The votes in those communities overall went 454 for Larivee and 149 for Rehn.



But again, that doesn’t include the advance poll numbers, because they were not broken down by the returning office.



The other two candidates in Lesser Slave Lake – Suzette Powder of the Independence Party, and Vincent Rain of the Alberta Party – were non-factors. Although they presented some interesting alternatives, voters on the whole were not willing to vote for them.



Only in one poll did Rain get more votes than one of the two major candidates. That was in Driftpile, where 19 people voted for him and only eight for Rehn.



Rain finished a distant third overall, with 319 votes.



Powder was fourth with just 229 votes. Do that many people really favour separation from Canada? Perhaps they do. Her two best polling stations were in Smith and Enilda – not known as hotbeds of separatism, until now.



Rehn’s margin of victory was solid, but not what you would call a landslide. He got 56.7 per cent of the popular vote, putting him a bit above the provincial average for the UCP. His vote total was 5,352, with Larivee coming in at 3,493, or 37 per cent of the vote. In 2014, Larivee won 43 per cent of the vote. The PC and Wildrose candidates in that election got a combined 47 per cent of the vote.



The 2019 turnout far exceeded that of recent elections. Elections Alberta puts the number of eligible voters in Lesser Slave Lake at 14,126. The total number of votes was 9,440, for a turnout of 66 per cent. In the 2015 election, the turnout in Lesser Slave Lake was 44.9 per cent. But that was with around 20,000 eligible voters, so the actual number of votes was not much less [9,057]. A drop of 6,000 eligible voters seems a bit fishy, but those are the numbers that Elections Alberta provided.