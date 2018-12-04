‘Rehn’ man wins UCP nomination

Candidate sets his sights on defeating NDP MLA

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

Pat Rehn of Slave Lake is the United Conservative Party candidate for Lesser Slave Lake.



Members chose Rehn [pronounced ‘rain’] out of a field of four in the election held on two days late last month.



“I want to thank the other contestants in this race – John Middelkoop, Brenda Derkoch and Juliette Noskey – and their teams,” said Rehn on his website.



“These are all fine individuals with expertise in many important areas, and I look forward to working them to ensure our riding is the best it can be.”



The voting took place on Nov. 24 and Nov. 26 in four locations. High Prairie and Red Earth Creek polling stations were open Nov. 24 and on Nov. 26 voting took place in Wabasca and Slave Lake. According to the party, over 900 people voted.



Rehn won over runner-up Middelkoop. Noskey finished in third place and Derkoch got the fewest number of votes.



Vote totals for the candidates were not available by press time.



UCP leader Jason Kenney offered his congratulations by way of a news release shortly after polling stations closed on Nov. 26.



“Pat is a valuable member of the United Conservative team as we seek to defeat the NDP, re-ignite the Alberta economy and get our province back on track,” he said. “I am pleased to welcome Pat as the United Conservative candidate in Lesser Slave Lake.”



According to the UCP LSL, 901 members voted, out of a membership of 2,200, for about 40 per cent turnout.



Paul George, the communications person for the constituency association, says turnout at the Slave Lake polling station was very good; High Prairie was “quite good,” and the Red Earth and Wabasca polls “not as well attended.” However, he says it was still worthwhile doing them.



Rehn was the clear winner, George says, so the preferential vote system was not needed for tie-breaking.