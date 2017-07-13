Register now for the 29th annual Golden Walleye Classic

Mac Olsen

Spotlight

Fishing teams wanting to participate in this year’s Golden Walleye Classic should register as soon as possible.

“We are looking forward to everyone coming out and having a good time,” says Ken Sperling, chairperson of the Golden Walleye Classic Society.

The 29th annual event will be held at Shaw’s Point Resort on Sept. 2 and 3 of the Labour Day long weekend. A maximum of 100 two-person teams will be accepted and the entry fee is $2,000 per team.

You can contact Sperling at (780) 523-7385 to register, or go online to www.goldenwalleyeclassic to get the registration form. Sperling encourages teams to register as soon as possible, as spaces are filling up fast.

The payouts will be to twentieth place for each day, and for the overall winning team of the event.

A dinner will be held for all the teams prior to the winners being announced in the evening of Sept. 3.

Sponsors are always welcome and they are encouraged to contact Sperling at the phone number above.

The Captain and Kids Fishing Derby will be held on Sept. 1, with registration taking place in the morning and it’s free to all kids. A free hamburger and hot dog lunch will follow the event.

Look for a story about this year’s Golden Walleye Classic in Spotlight in September.