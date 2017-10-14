Regional plan applauded

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

One is better than two.

It’s what local governments are considering as they move forward on creating a Regional Emergency Management Agency.

Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews wrote town council Sept. 1 asking if they were interested in forming the agency with the county and Town of Swan Hills as partners.

“The Alberta Emergency Management Agency has developed guidelines for a regional emergency management agency and created templates for the terms of reference, an emergency management partnership agreement, and a bylaw for each municipality…” wrote Matthews.

Town council liked the idea and immediately approved it.

“Does this mean we’ll have one plan?” asked Councillor Brian Panasiuk.

“Yes,” replied fire chief Ken Melnyk, adding it will save time and money because the partners would not have to have individual plans and facilities.

And, he added, it only makes sense.

“If something happens in the county, High Prairie will be involved [and vice versa],” he said.