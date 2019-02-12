Region ready for ‘strong increase’

High Prairie realtors predict residential sales in the region will increase as local jobs are added and the economy rebounds.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Sales of homes in the High Prairie area were solid after a boom in 2017.



A total of 78 residential properties were sold in the town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County, state figures from Gordon Olson, broker-owner of Century 21 Sunnyside Realty.



“It’s a pretty good number,” Olson says.



“I anticipate a strong increase in 2019.”



Royal LePage PVR Realty broker-owner Debbie Nelson says trends returned to average in 2018.



“The High Prairie market has been a stable market with highs and lows,” Nelson says.



“I believe we will still see the highs and lows in sales for the time being and remain in the middle of a seller’s market and buyer’s market.”



She says her office recorded an increase in residential pricing by about five per cent.



“But we also saw a small decrease in pricing due to sellers anxious to move their properties,” Nelson says.



“My prediction for the 2019 market is a mirror to 2018 with a possible slight increase again in pricing.”



Most buyers preferred homes priced at $200,000-$250,000, she says.



New jobs attracted new people to the area that required homes.



“The re-opening of the Tolko mill had a definite impact in the market,” Nelson says.



But it increased demand for rental housing over buying a home, she says.



“Substantial construction in the Cornerstone Estates subdivision in High Prairie spurred by Tolko has been a motivating factor for the area,” Nelson says.



“I am certain that we will notice a more positive impact and an interest in purchasing property in 2019 once job stability is realized.”



She says people who moved into the area to start work at the new High Prairie Health Complex also resulted in a few sales.



“Along with that and construction of the new Northern Lakes College campus, I expect a very positive outlook for 2019,” Nelson says.



“The High Prairie market stays fairly stable compared to our neighbouring communities who rely on the oil industry.



“So we are not seeing the excessive number of standing listings as reported in those areas.”



Olson agrees housing sales increased as Tolko re-opened one year ago.



“Now that it’s operational, it’s back to normal kind of buying trends,” Olson says.



However, he predicts another increase starting in the coming weeks.



He understands Tolko and High Prairie Forest Products are adding more staff that could spur on sales.



“It’s a trend we saw for the original opening of Tolko,” Olson says.



Tolko reopened in 1985.



“So, if history repeats, we should expect a fairly active market this spring,” Olson says.



He believes the upturn in the oil and gas industry will also increase sales.



“Oil prices seem to be edging higher so that should be a good thing for those companies and their employees,” Olson says.



The local area is ready for homebuyers.



“A good indicator of the confidence in the local market is that we have a solid inventory of spec homes, meaning builders are putting their money in the ground believing there is a market for new homes as well,” Olson says.



“That is something that has been limited in past years as those builders obviously felt nervous about the potential for sales.”



Housing construction in the town of High Prairie was sluggish in 2018. Just two new homes were built in the town.



Both are located in Cornerstone Estates at the north end of 50 Street by E.W. Pratt School.



One house is valued at $429,000 and the other at $399,000.



Building permits for residential units in High Prairie in 2017 totaled $1,773,400 for eight permits.



Building permits for residential units in Big Lakes County in 2018 totalled $11,751,940, included 31 single-family units and 20 manufactured homes.



The previous year, county permits totaled $16,015,550. It represented 51 single-family units and 14 manufactured homes.

2018 Real Estates Stats Housing Sales in High Prairie Price No. Under $100,000 8 $100,000 - $199,999 10 $200,000 - $299,999 23 $300,000 - $399,999 4 Over $400,000 1 Housing Sales in Big Lakes County Price No. Under $100,000 0 $100,000 to $199,999 4 $200,000 - $299,999 19 $300,000 - $399,999 7 Over $400,000 2