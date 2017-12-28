Regals tame Huskies in blowout win

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

In two games last week, the High Prairie Regals did something they had not accomplished in seven years, then did something they always do.



In their game against the visiting Grimshaw Huskies, the Regals trailed 5-4 after two periods. Since the start of the 2011-12 season, the Regals were 0-66 when trailing after two periods. The previous year, the Regals were 1-18 so they were 1-84 in their last 85 games.



No more! The Regals scored six third period goals to thump the Huskies 10-6 and send the Dogs home with their tails wagging between their legs.



Mitch Price and Dakota Conroy each scored twice while Austin Doan, Al Anderson, Brandon McNabb, Jay Anderson, Lance Gauchier and Hector Lamouche added the others.



To be fair to the Huskies, they arrived with a short bench and the Regals took over the game as it wore on.



The Regals scored first on Price’s first of the night, but by the end of the period the Huskies led 3-2. The teams traded four goals in the second period and the Huskies led 5-4.



Ty Wiebe’s hat trick was not enough for the Huskies. Tyler Robinson, Brendan Hawryluk and Clink Polukoshko scored the other goals.



The Regals then did something they always do two nights later: lose at Fort St. John. They were blasted 12-2 to remain winless in the British Columbia city since the Flyers joined the NPHL.



Like the Huskies two nights earlier, the Regals went to Fort St. John with a short bench, only 12 players. The result was predictable against the powerful Flyers, who now lead the West Division.



It was over early as the Flyers led 4-1 after one period and 7-2 after two.



Brady Busche, Jake Ebner and the NPHL’s leading scorer, Rick Cleaver, each netted a pair for the Flyers. Joey Massingham, Lien Miller-Jeannotte, Steve Fast, Jeff Shipton, Sam Brennen and Robbie Sidhu added the other goals.



Jay Anderson’s first period goal and Gordy Laderoute’s second period power play goal was all the offence the Regals could muster.



The Regals are at Falher Dec. 19 before the Christmas break. Next home game is Jan. 4 when they host the Huskies. Game time is 8:30 p.m.