Regals still winless but getting closer

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The early season woes continue for the High Prairie Regals, who watched their winless streak to start the NPHL season reach eight games after two losses last week.



The Regals lost 9-8 in overtime at Manning Dec. 1 and 10-5 at Grimshaw Nov. 29.



The Huskies led 2-0 in the first period but the Regals came back to tie the game in the second period. The Huskies then led 3-2 in the second before the Regals tied the game again.



However, the Huskies then scored four straight goals by the 7:15 mark of the third period to lead 7-3 and coasted home.



Despite the 10 goals, the Huskies put up some odd stats in spreading around the scoring wealth. Nine different Huskies scored in the win and no player recorded more than three points. No player had as many as three assists and 16 different Huskies had at least one point.



Bond Hawryluk scored twice for the Huskies, once on the power play, as they were 4-for-7 on the night – their power play was ranked first in the NPHL heading into the game. Christian Kenny, Sheldon Szmata and Colter Wiebe added power play goals while Corson Fairless, Logan Putio, Davis Rose and Mark Simpson added even-strength goals. Ty Wiebe added a short-handed goal, the first of the season for the Huskies.



Drake Cunningham scored twice to lead the Regals, once on the power play. Luc L’Hirondelle, Hector Lamouche and Chris LeGresley added the others. LeGresley’s effort was short-handed, the first for the Regals this season.



The Huskies have now won both meetings vs the Regals this season, having won 9-8 in a shootout on Nov. 22.



The Huskies are now 8-1 at home vs the Regals in the last nine games and seven of the eight wins were by at least three goals.



At Manning, Taylor Paulovich’s second goal of the night at 2:12 of overtime, gave the Comets a thrilling 9-8 victory over the Regals.



Michael Gillen, who had four assists on the night, and Josh Rutherford, assisted on the game-winner which capped a Comets’ third period comeback which saw them tie the game with 4:40 left on Gillen’s power play goal.



The loss kept the Regals winless at 0-7-0-1 while the Comets increased its record to 3-5-0-0 in a battle of the NPHL’s two worst teams.



It certainly wasn’t from lack of trying on the Regals’ part. Four times the Regals rallied from deficits. They trailed 2-0 to tie the game 2-2, 3-2 to tie the game 3-3, 5-3 to tie the game 5-5, and 7-5 to tie the game 7-7.



The Regals then took the lead with 7:05 left on Jacob Anderson’s third goal of the night before Gillen sent the game into overtime.



Tyler Dillman added two goals for the Comets while Josh Rutherford, Brett Nicklason, Kaz Nidish and Jordin Ducharme added the other goals.



Ross Cowell, Hector Lamouche, Damian Cardinal, Lawrence Anderson and Austin Mood-Flegg replied for the Regals.



It was certainly a night of firsts for many players. Dillman, Nidish, Ducharme, and Nicklasen each scored their first goal of the season for the Comets while Cowell and Mood-Flegg turned the trick for the Regals.



The Regals have now lost 12 straight games at Manning but the Regals did reverse a trend of having scored two goals or less in nine of previous 11 losses.



The game marked only the second time the Regals and Comets have each scored at least eight goals in a game at Manning since 1989. The Regals won 11-8 on Jan. 6, 1996.



The Regals play twice this week hoping to win. They play at Falher against the Pirates on Dec. 6 and return home to play the Comets Dec. 8 at the Sports Palace at 8:30 p.m.