Regals no match for Johnny Canuck

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Dawson Creek Canucks and High Prairie Regals should both consider themselves very, very lucky.

The teams will only lose two players due to suspension after a series of fights broke out late in the first period of their tilt Dec. 2, won by the visiting Canucks 7-3.

The amazing this is, despite multiple fights by the same players – the Canucks’ Jared Crema and Regals’ Drake Cunningham – penalties were not called so the automatic suspensions will not kick in. Even a classic sucker punch to Crema which caused blood to flow and his eye to swell shut, could have resulted in an attempt to injure match penalty, but Cunningham was instead given a get out of jail free card.

Only a late third period fight involving the Regals’ Jacob Anderson and Canucks’ Tyler Norris, will result in a one-game suspension for each player.

When hockey was being played, the Canucks were the superior team. They quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Connor Rose and Cole Wiebe.

Meanwhile, the Regals were doing very little until Austin Doan scored just 26 seconds after Wiebe’s tally. Any momentum it could have built for the team was quickly dashed as Wiebe scored his second of the period four minutes later. Levi George then scored to make it 4-1.

Just over a minute later, the fights broke out prompting the referees to call an end to play with 1:43 left to sort the mess out. In the end, they were very generous considering what could have been called. The first period was completed after a flood.

Before the end of the game, the Canucks clicked on three power plays. George, with his second goal of the game, and Spencer Gover and Riley Muise, each with their first goals of the season, sparked the Canucks.

Dakota Conroy and Hector Lamouche countered for the Regals.