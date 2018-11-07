Regals lose NPHL opener at Manning

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Make it nine straight losses to open the season for the High Prairie Regals.



And make it 11 straight losses in Manning.



The High Prairie Regals lost their NPHL opener Nov. 3 by a score of 5-2 to the Manning Comets, who received three goals from Dave Lawrence and singles from Thomas Dechant and Josh Rutherford.



Jamie MacMinn’s lone goal of the first period gave the Regals the lead. The goaltenders were fabulous as Braden Gamble stopped 14 of 15 shots for the Comets while Matt MacMillan stopped all 17 Comets shots.



In the second period, Rutherford tied the game with just under a minute left in the period. Shortly after, Ross Cowell took a tripping penalty for the Regals which put the Comets on the power play. Thomas Dechant scored and it was a lead the Comets would not relinquish.



The Comets outshot the Regals 43-30 with Braden Gamble picking up the win and Matt MacMillan the loss.



The Regals have now lost 11 straight at Manning since 2012. The loss ties the Regals’ streak at nine straight to open the season with Fairview, who are no longer in the NPHL.



The Regals play at Fort St. John Nov. 10 and return home for their home opener Nov. 15 against the Falher Pirates.



