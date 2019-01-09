Regals lose 3 to suspension

Chris Clegg

It was a bad night for the High Prairie Regals.



Not only did they lose to the visiting Fort St. John Flyers 9-5 Jan. 5, they will play the next few games without three players.



Austin Mood-Flag, Brendan Cunningham and Drake Cunningham all received suspensions from the league after matters deal with Jan. 6.



Mood-Flag received a gross misconduct in the second period for a disgusting act, which did not go unnoticed by the officials. The Regals’ frustration had been building all night, given the fact FSJ received eight power plays in the game compared to HP’s one by night’s end. Mood-Flag received a two-game suspension while the Regals will contribute $100 to the league coffers.



With 6:46 left in the game, Brendan Cunningham fought Jordan Gies. Both received fighting majors and game misconducts. Since the fight was in the final 10 minutes of the third period, both will sit one game.



Drake Cunningham faces more severe penalties. He fought Brandon Pfeil of FSJ, and received an instigating minor, fighting major, and double game misconduct. He sits the next two games for his actions while Pfeil, who turtled on the play, did not receive a penalty.



It was not the worst for Drake Cunningham. He was also assessed a match penalty for abuse of an official while being escorted off the ice. The penalty results in a $100 fine with the length of suspension being dealt with by Hockey Alberta.



The Regals’ next games are at Grimshaw Jan. 12, at home to Grimshaw, Jan. 17, and at Manning Jan. 19.



When hockey was actually being played, the Flyers continued their dominance over the Regals. Since entering the NPHL in 2005-06, the Flyers have never lost to the Regals. The recent win made it 13 straight, seven in High Prairie.



In the penalty-filled affair that resulted in 142 penalties in minutes called, HP was called for 117 PIMs to FSJ’s 25.



The Regals scored first when Hector Lamouche scored his first of two on the night.



However, FSJ scored three straight goals to take a 3-1 lead and never trailed afterwards. They built the lead to 8-3 in the second.



Gies scored twice and added three assists to lead the Flyers while Jeff Shipton scored twice and added one assist. Jaxon Glass, Steven Fast, Lien Miller-Jeannotte, Sam Brennan and Reid Campbell added the other goals. Fast and Campbell also added three assists each.



Drake Cunningham, Mitch Price and Brendan Cunningham scored the other Regals’ goals.



Glass, Gies and Fast scored on the power play as the Flyers went 3-for-8 while Price scored on the Regals’ only chance all night.



However, Lamouche and Brendan Cunningham scored short-handed.



The 142 penalties in minutes was a far cry from the Grande Prairie at Manning game, also played Jan. 5. In all, 313 penalties in minutes were called and eight players suspended. Eleven fighting majors were assessed. Please go to NPHL.com for details.