Regals live to fight another day



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Falher Pirates are hearing footsteps and they are getting awfully loud.



Back-to-back wins by the High Prairie Regals [9-4 at home on Feb. 22 and 10-8 at Falher Feb. 24] have narrowed their best-of-seven NPHL Semi-Final to 3-2. The Regals are just two wins away from being only the third team in NPHL history to win a series after being down 3-0.



And the team to lose the two previous series after being ahead 3-0? The Pirates, who lost semi-final series to Grimshaw in 1980 and Lakeland in 2013. Of course, Fort St. John also roared back down 3-0 to Grimshaw but had to forfeit the seventh game in 2016.



The Regals have used the same formula they have used all season to win games. Forget about defence and pound the opposition into submission with a high-octane offence. The series between the clubs is the highest in their history [14.2 goals per game] and shows no indication of slowing down.



The Pirates took a 3-0 lead with an 8-7 home ice win Feb. 20. Former Spirit River Rangers J.M. St.-Pierre and Trevor Mazurek led the way with two goals each.



Six different Regals scored, led by Mitch Price with two goals.



The Pirates led 5-2 in the second period and never trailed. Five times the Regals closed the gap to one goal but they could never tie the game after it was 1-1.



In their two wins, the Regals did something they did not do all season and it was score in the first period. They ranked fifth in the league with only 1.45 goals per game and were notoriously slow starters.



However, they blitzed the Prates with four goals in their first win and led 5-0 in the second period. It was a feat they would repeat in the fifth game when they scored five first period goals and added a sixth only five seconds into the second period.



The Regals were full value for the win and never looked to be in trouble, despite the fact the Pirates closed the gap to 6-4 in the third causing a few nervous twitches in the Sports Palace. But like the Regals two nights before, the Pirates could not rally to tie the game and went home losers.



Eight different Regals scored with Jay Anderson netting a pair.



The Regals faced elimination again at Falher Feb. 24 and outgunned the Pirates 10-8. Lloyd AhKimNachie and Jacob Anderson scored hat tricks while Price and Gordy Laderoute added two goals each.



The Regals overcame 92 penalties in minutes compared to the Pirates’ scant 24 minutes as they sent a steady stream of players to the sin bin for misconducts. The Pirates were 4-for-9 on the power play while the Regals were 3-for-5.



The sixth game of the series is tonight [Feb. 27] at the Sports Palace with the seventh game, if necessary, back in Falher on March 1. The winner of the series advances to play the Fort St. John Flyers. The series begins in Fort St. John on March 3. If the Regals defeat Falher, they will play at home Tuesday, March 6 at 8:30 p.m. at the Sports Palace.