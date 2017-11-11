Regals blown away in season opener

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

They are back, but at least for now, nothing has changed.

The High Prairie Regals were welcomed back into the NPHL rather unceremoniously Nov. 4 as they were blasted 10-3 at Falher. It marked the Pirates’ incredible 23 straight win over the Regals and 31st for the club overall dating back to the 2013-14 season.

Newcomer Kolton Caron and Cedric Harvey scored first period goals and the Pirates never looked back, despite being outshot 9-7.

In the second period, the Pirates took control by outscoring the Regals 4-1 and outshooting them 15-7.

Harvey, who toiled in Quebec leagues previously, would end the game with two goals and three assists while Jeff Chalifoux added the hat trick and one helper.

Dakota Mason added a pair while Devon Quartly and Dallas Brochu added singles. Hugo Dissegna, Denis Rochon, Pat Rowan and Jean-Marco St.-Pierre added two assists each. Mason played in the Alberta Junior Hockey League with the Bonnyville Pontiacs and Brooks Bandits. St.-Pierre was a member of the Spirit River Rangers the last four years they won the NPHL title. Both will be fine additions for the Pirates this season.

Meanwhile, the Regals have some new talent themselves. Jacob Anderson will prove to be a valuable addition for the Regals moving forward. He scored twice in the loss. The Gift Lake born resident has played with the Grande Prairie Midget Storm, Slave Lake Wolves and Frog Lake Thunderbirds.

Former High Prairie Legionnaire midget Austin Doan added the other goal.

Gord Spark went the distance in goal for the Regals in his debut, giving up 10 goals on 30 shots.

Talon Walton recorded the win for Falher giving up three goals on 26 shots.

Harvey, Chalifoux and Brochu scored power play goals as the Pirates were 3-for-6 while the Regals were scoreless in three chances.

The Regals host the Pirates in their home opener tonight [Nov. 7] hoping to end the horrible streak. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

The club’s record of futility is reaching epic proportions. They have lost 31 straight and have won only once in their last 50 games dating back to the start of the 2013-14 season. The club has only won 12 games in their last 97 matches.

The last win for the Regals came on Jan. 16, 2014 when they outgunned Lakeland 14-9. The number of days without a win will reach 1,391 days when they host the Pirates.

After the tilt with the Pirates, the Regals do not play at home until Nov. 18 when they host the Manning Comets, who are also back in the NPHL after a one-year break.

High Prairie Regals Revised Schedule

[Home Games in Caps]

1. Saturday, Nov. 4 at Falher

2. Tue., Nov. 7 FALHER

3. Thursday, Nov. 16 at Grimshaw

4. Sat., Nov. 18 MANNING

5. Friday, Nov. 24 at Manning

6. Saturday, Nov. 25 FORT ST. JOHN

7. Saturday, Dec. 2 DAWSON CREEK

8. Tuesday, Dec. 5 at Grimshaw

9. Thursday, Dec. 7 FALHER

10. Friday, Dec. 8 at Grande Prairie

11. Thursday, Dec. 14 GRIMSHAW

12. Saturday, Dec. 16 at Fort St. John

13. Tuesday., Dec. 19 at Falher

14. Thursday, Jan. 4 GRIMSHAW

15. Saturday, Jan. 6 at Dawson Creek

16. Friday, Jan. 12 at Manning

17. Tuesday, Jan. 16 FALHER

18. Saturday, Jan. 20 MANNING

19. Thursday, Jan. 25 at Falher

20. Saturday, Jan. 27 GRANDE PRAIRIE

Editor’s note: Please discard previously published schedules. Adjustments were made to the schedule after the Valleyview Jets pulled out of the league.