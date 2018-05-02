Court Docket – Refusal to co-operate lands man in trouble

H.P. court docket

April 23, 2018

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A middle-aged man was given his walking papers and ordered to pay a hefty fine after pleading guilty to failing to provide a breath sample.

Lee Roy Andrews, 50, of Wabasca, was fined $1,500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $450, after appearing in High Prairie provincial court April 23. He was also automatically suspended from driving for one year.

Court heard that Andrews was stopped by Faust RCMP on July 29, 2016 after reports of poor driving, said Andre Arseneau, Crown prosecutor.

“He blew a little and then he stopped,” he said.

Andrews blew seven times after repeated demands by the officer.

“He didn’t provide a sample,” Andrew’s lawyer, Allan Crawford, admitted.

Arseneau added when police spoke to Andrews, he had slurred speech and an odour of alcohol on himself.

It was not all the legal troubles Andrews dealt with in court that day. Andrews was also sentenced to 30 days in jail for failing to appear in court for trial. He was granted a request to serve his time on weekends at the Desmarais RCMP detachment.



– – – – – – –



A Peace River man was fined $1,200, plus a victim fine surcharge of $360, after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Tommy C. Brine, 45, was stopped by High Prairie RCMP at the Raven Inn on April 7, said Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau.

Brine provided a breath sample of 180 mg or just over twice the legal limit. It was his first related conviction.

“Readings are above the statutory aggravating levels,” Judge D.R. Shynkar noted.

Brine was also automatically suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – –



A High Prairie woman was fined $1,500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $450, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content over 80 mg.

Court heard that Cheryl Gullason, 61, was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on Feb. 19 at 2:44 a.m., said Crown prosecutor Andre Arsenau. She provided a breath sample of 100 mg, just over the legal limit.

Gullason has two previous related convictions.

“Her prior record is aggravating,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar during sentencing.

“She is remorseful for this,” duty counsel Lisa Trach told court.

Gullason was also suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – –



Failing to obey court orders cost Preston Willis Moses a $400 fine, plus a victim fine surcharge of $120, after he pleaded guilty to breach of probation.

Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau said Moses was intoxicated against his probation order. Moses was found by High Prairie RCMP intoxicated in a truck stuck in a ditch near High Prairie on April 2.

“He was quite intoxicated,” Arseneau said.

Police also found open liquor in the vehicle.

“Stay sober,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said during sentencing.

“I hope you’re working on a sobriety plan.”

Moses has also taken steps to comply with a probation order to get treatment.

“That’s exactly what I’m doing,” said Moses, who appeared from the Peace River Correctional Centre on CCTV.