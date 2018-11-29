Red Earth chosen for registry pilot project

SPN Staff

Red Earth Creek received in-person registry services in mid-October as part of a pilot project to improve rural Albertans’ access to registry services.



The pilot is part of the Alberta government’s overall initiative to improve and modernize the delivery of registry services in Alberta.



It is hoped the pilot will determine the feasibility of offering mobile in-person registry services to other communities in the future.



“All Albertans, no matter where they live, deserve to have convenient access to registry services,” says Minister of Service Alberta, Brian Malkinson.



“In particular, rural Albertans often have to travel long distances to access these services, which are more accessible in urban areas. This pilot lets us test out an innovative way to improve rural Albertans’ access to the important services registries provide,” he adds.



Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee agrees.



“Living in the north, I know the long trips my constituents sometimes have to take to access registry services in person, and that’s why I’m so proud our government is offering solutions,” she says.



A mobile registry office in the M.D. of Opportunity No. 17 Red Earth Creek Sub-Office offered select registry services to residents Oct. 16-18.