Recreation ‘dog and pony show’ continues – Long

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Failure to present a recreation budget on time for council’s consideration has angered some members of High Prairie town council.



Council met Dec. 10 to pass an interim budget, which they ultimately denied, mainly in part to the recreation and parks department’s failing to present a budget to consider.



“It’s really frustrating to come to a budget meeting and have no real numbers to work with,” said Councillor Michael Long. “Why are we even here?



“What kind of dog and pony show is this? This is crazy! What a crock!”



Recreation manager Lori Matthews said no budget was prepared because she was waiting for “numbers” from town council regarding staff benefits, etc. As a result, she was “uncomfortable” revealing any numbers.



“I think [the budget] will be an increase … benefits, RRSPs contributions, insurance,” she said.



The excuse was not good enough for Long, who noted a committee was set up to deal with the budget months ago. When he was told they had not even met, he was visibly furious.



Councillor Arlen Quartly, who said nothing during debate, and Councillor Debbie Rose, who was absent, are the town’s appointees.



Long called the proposed increases “peanuts” compared to the overall recreation budget. The town’s estimated contribution is around $600,000.



“We have [over] half a million bucks on the table,” said Long, noting recreation was late again presenting its budget to council.



“Every year we have to wait for the rec board.”



“The library board was told to be done,” said Councillor Brian Gilroy.



“All our committees had to meet to have this stuff ready,” said Long.



Town CAO Brian Martin said the committee could not reach a quorum due to the absence of Rose and Big Lakes County rep David Marx.



Long was not buying the excuse, seeing the committee had months to meet.



“Are we still playing the same game [waiting]?” asked Long.



“It’s a department of this town. Numbers should be given from the recreation department to the treasurer to us.



“I knew it was going to happen. The rec board is still in existence. Wonderful!”



Mayor Brian Panasiuk noted Big Lakes County passed its budget and wondered what they used for recreation numbers.



“Same numbers [as last year],” said Martinson. “Interim budget.”



“Wow!” replied Long.



Long spoke to the motion to pass an interim budget with the same numbers as 2018.



“As a business person, if you started not knowing where 16 per cent of your budget is … we’re supposed to make informed decisions.



“We cannot approve this budget. This is an exercise in good governance. This is an exercise in futility.”



Long challenged Panasiuk and the rest of council.



“If someone asked you to explain this budget you couldn’t.”



He then announced he would vote again.



“Maybe the recreation board will treat us with the respect we deserve. I will vote against it.”



Gilroy agreed.



“[I] won’t pass it just for the sake of passing it. I’m sorry, I cannot vote for this also.”



“I’m of the same opinion as Councillor Long,” added Councillor Donna Deynaka.



“I agree, this is an exercise in futility. I don’t know what I’m approving.”



“I agree we should have had all the information,” said Panasiuk. “We know we need to keep going over this. We’ll figure it out later.”



Panasiuk and Quartly vote in favour with the rest of council voting against.



At press time, another budget meeting was being scheduled.