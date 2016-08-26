Record numbers go to provincials

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Dolphins Swim Club qualified a record 34 swimmers to the provincial summer championships Aug. 19-21.

The Dolphins captured the team title at the Peace regional meet Aug. 12-13, with 896 points, ahead of the host Grande Prairie Aquarians with 652.

“They were all amazing and many set their personal best times, they all seem to be peaking at the right time for provincials,” head coach Jenelle Gallivan says.

The total number doubles last year’s figure of 17 who competed at the provincials.

“We had a lot of swimmers ranked in the top eight, in individual and relays,” Gallivan says.

“We have five first- year swimmers going to provincials.”

Just seven of the Dolphins who competed at the regionals did not qualify for the provincials,

“I’m so proud of them all,” says Gallivan in her fourth year coaching.

“They all worked hard practicing all season.”

Other clubs followed in the standings with Fairview Olympians (540), High Level Stingrays (510), Slave Lake Sharks (348), Peace River Porpoises (307), Beaverlodge Baracudas (294), Smoky River Manatees (205), Grimshaw Gators (135), Valleyview Vipers (121), and Mitsue Minnows (68).