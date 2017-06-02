Rec board will now co-host barbecue

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie and High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board will be co-hosting the barbecue at the end of Senior’s Week on June 9.

Town council sorted out a misunderstanding at its May 23 meeting and is preparing for the barbecue.

Originally, it was thought that Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services would be helping with the barbecue; council made a motion to that effect at its April 11 meeting.

However, FCSS indicated they never have – and never will – host the barbecue. It prompted council to look for a co-host and the recreation board stepped forward.

“We can’t make the cheque out to FCSS,” said treasurer Terri Wiebe. “They aren’t involved in it. It’s invalid.”

The decision to give the recreation board $2,000 to co-host the barbecue did not go without some concerns.

“What percentage will go to supplies, what percentage to personnel?” asked Councillor Brian Gilroy.

The question was not answered. Instead, council focused on the need to host the barbecue. Councillor Donna Deynaka reiterated her earlier stance they had to make the event occur.

“I agree with [Deynaka],” said Councillor Debbie Rose. “We have to make this happen.”

“This is one of those things we need to do,” added Deynaka.

More details will be announced next week.