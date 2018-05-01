Rebels enjoy near-perfect season



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Midget Legionnaires won gold medals at the Alberta Midget B Tournament this season, but another High Prairie team arguably had just as good a season.



The High Prairie Novice A Rebels roared through their season with an impressive 29-3-1 record.



The Rebels were formed at the start of the season with the selection of 13 players. They were led by head coach Mitch Price and assistant coaches Claude Cunningham, Jay Ferguson, Chris Langlois and Derek Rous.



“The players excelled all year, playing teams from all over Northern Alberta in exhibition play and competing in six tournaments,” says Price.



The Rebels attended several tournaments, winning in Falher and Grande Cache, and going undefeated in Grande Prairie, High Level and High Prairie.



The Rebels completed their season March 31 to April 1 in Red Deer at the Tournament of Champions where they were selected to compete in Tier 1, amongst the top eight teams in the tournament comprised of 56 teams. The Rebels battled hard and proved they belonged in the top tier, placing second in their respective division and fourth overall.



The result more than pleases Price.



“It was truly a privilege to be a part of this team and work alongside such a dedicated group of parents,” he says. “Together, I believe we had the pleasure of watching 13 of the finest young boys and girls push one another day in and day out.”



Price adds the wins were satisfying but watching the players grow and develop was just as rewarding.



“The result of that being exactly what we had aimed for at the beginning of the season. Not only were we successful on the ice but, more importantly, our kids grew as both a team and individuals off the ice.”



The season ends Price’s contributions to High Prairie Minor Hockey, one certainly on a high note.



“To say I’m proud of these players would be an understatement. My time with HPMHA couldn’t have wrapped up with a better group of people and I would like to say thank you to all the players and parents who have been a part of my journey over the past five years.



“Keep your stick on the ice and never stop dreaming.”