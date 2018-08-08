Rebels claim ‘best team’ bragging rights



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Peewee Rebels won four straight games to win the Alberta Peewee A Tier 2 baseball title July 20-22 at Beaumont.



For many of the players, it was their second straight title. The High Prairie Royals won the Mosquito Tier A title last year. It was also the second straight title for coach Deen Flett.



In round-robin play, the Rebels defeated Cold Lake 21-20 and High Prairie Blue, coached by Leonell Hamelin, 19-2. The wins put the Rebels in the semi-final, where they dispatched the Parkland Blues 16-10. In the final, the Rebels clipped St. Albert 14-8.



All games in round-robin play were six innings long. Cold Lake and the Rebels slugged it out in the opener. Cold Lake scored the maximum five runs allowed per inning in the first, second and fourth innings while the Rebels did the same in the first, third and fourth innings. The Rebels trailed 19-18 entering the sixth. Cold Lake scored once but the Rebels scored three to win.



The Rebels then crushed High Prairie Blue 19-2. They scored five in the first, three in the second, two in the third, five in the fourth and four in the sixth.



In the semi-final, High Prairie led 5-2 after two innings and 12-4 after four. Parkland rallied with two in the fifth and four in the sixth to close the gap to 13-10.



However, the Rebels staged a rally of their own and by the time they scored their fourth run to make it 16-10 the game was called due to the five-run maximum rule, and the Rebels were in the final.



The final started out a pitcher’s duel. The game was tied 3-3 after 3 1/2 innings. The Rebels scored twice to take a 4-3 lead; however, St. Albert scored five to take an 8-4 lead in the fifth. The Rebels responded with five of their own to take the lead 9-8.



In the sixth, the Rebels shut down St. Albert’s bats before going to work and scoring five runs to lead 14-8. Due to the five-run rule, The Rebels had won the title.



Rebels pitches included Carter Cunning- ham, Cohen Cunning- ham, Nick Cunningham, Jaxen Gauchier and Zack Shantz.