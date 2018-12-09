Inspiration – The reasons why we need Jesus

Joseph L’Heureux,

Lay Minister

Why do we need Jesus in our life?



That’s actually quite simple. Among all religions, Christianity is the only one whose leader has conquered death. This is very important and worth repeating: “Jesus is the only person to overcome death.”



How’s this possible?



“It was the Father’s will and agreed to by the word [Jesus] since the beginning of time and prophesied in the Holy Scriptures.” [John 1:1-2, Psalm 16:10, Matthew 16:21, Acts 10:40]



“This He accomplished through his Father and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit.” [Acts 2”32-33]



Since “Jesus because He remains forever, has a priesthood that does not pass away, therefore He is able to save completely those who approach God through Him, since he forever lives to make intercession for them. It was fitting that we should have such a high priest: holy, innocent, undefiled, separated from sinners, higher than the heavens.” [Hebrews 7:24-27]



For, we cannot save ourselves. [2 Corinthians 3:5]



“For God so loved the world that he gave His one and only, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” [John 3:16]



Jesus tells us, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” [John 14:6]



He also said, “I am the gate for the sheep. Whoever enters through Me will be saved. Everyone else who came before Him, He called thieves, robbers and liars,” and later we presume. [John (10:7-10]



If we wish to overcome our own death we have to place our faith in Him.



“The Lord Jesus Christ who, died on the cross before hundreds of witnesses, and on the third day rose again and ascended into heaven and sits at the right of the Father” our Creator, and the sustainer of all life. [Hebrews 1:3]



His ascension into heaven was witnessed by many of His disciples, many of them who had seen Him eight times over 40 days before His ascension. St. Paul tells us this in 1 Corinthians 15:1-8 and in Acts 1:9-11.



St. Paul tells us that, “A man is not justified by observance of the law but by faith in Jesus Christ.” [Galatians 2:16]



That’s for all people who have believed in God from their youth and not strayed too far from the truth. Yet all of us still need Jesus, for His death and only His death has paid the price for our sins, both the spiritual death of our sins and our own physical death of immortality.



“For this very reason, Christ Jesus died and rose again that He might be both, Lord and Judge of the living and the dead.” [Romans 14:9]



The book of Matthew, 27:51-53 tells us the saints who died before Jesus’ time were waiting for Jesus’ resurrection before they could rise into heaven.



St. John tells us, “Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirit to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world. This is how you can recognize the Spirit of God: every Spirit that acknowledges that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, but every Spirit that does not acknowledge Jesus, is not from God. This is the spirit of the Anti-Christ, which you have heard is coming and even now is already in the world.”[(1 John 4:1-3]



This is why the Catholic Church repeats daily, the words of the Last Supper, “This is my body given up for you” and “this is my blood, shed for the remissions of sins, do this in remembrance of me.” [Luke 22:14-20]



That perpetual sacrifice, the Mass is offered daily for both the dead and the living.



The Last Supper scene and crucifixion are all part of the same sacrifice offered up for us all. They are all one, bringing protection to souls and communities who believe and practice what Jesus has accomplished on the cross on our behalf. [Matthew 23:18-23]



For those who do not believe in a hell or purgatory, Revelation 2:20 gives us a truth on Jezebel. King Ahab’s wife, who would not repent, she was given a time, supposedly 1,000 years, but would not repent and was cast into the lake or bed of fire.



An old retired priest, who daily offered his Mass for the soul in purgatory, was most in need of redemption. He was given a vision of a Roman soldier at the corner of the altar, repeating, “Thank you, thank you!” When asked who he was? He answered he was one of the soldiers who brutalized Jesus just prior to His crucifixion.



This happened in the 1980s. That is a long time to suffer.



The book called ‘Purgatory’ offers many such stories revealed to the saints.



May you find and follow Jesus into His Kingdom. God Bless.