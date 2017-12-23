Reason for the season celebrated

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It was a special night over 2,000 years ago.



It is still a special night today.



St. Mark’s Anglican Church re-creates the miracle of the birth of Jesus Christ each year at its annual Nativity Celebration! For the first time in a few years, a mild night blessed the actors and audience Dec. 1 prompting a large crowd of nearly 80 to attend.



Bishop’s Warden Peter Clarke narrated the story while Colleen Greer sews most of the costumes. Both are congregation members.



With help from others, the church tells the story through Biblical readings and song, to the delight of those attending. One can only imagine the joy and fulfillment felt in the stable over 2,000 years ago when Jesus was born.



The celebration is held with men, women and children in the congregation and community wearing costumes similar to the time of Christ’s birth. Mary and Joseph, angels, shepherds and the Three Wise Men are all included.



The celebration has become something not only Christians, but other people in the community, look forward to each year. Clarke has volunteered each year of the celebration and enjoys doing his part. He also provides the sound system and lights.



Ever wonder just what it was really like the night Jesus Christ was born? Wait and attend next year’s celebration!



After the celebration, everyone was invited into the church hall for coffee, snacks and fellowship.