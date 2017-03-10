Ready to roll

FCSS medical bus to begin service

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A small van taking seniors to medical appointments in Grande Prairie is scheduled to roll out in a few weeks.

The Big Lakes County Transportation Program, operated by Big Lakes Family and Community Services, plans the first trip for March 21 in the 12-month pilot project.

“It could be sooner because there is so much intereotst in that trip,” says FCS manager Louis e Myre.

“People are interested, with ls of questions and enthusiasm.”

The service was scheduled tostart Feb. 16 to take people to appointments in High Prairie using the van owned by High Prairie Golden Age Club.

However, no people registered for that day, Myre says.

Local trips are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday each week to medical appointments and other necessities, although she says the days could change to accommodate need and demand.

A return trip to High Prairie appointments is $20 while the rate to Grande Prairie is $40.

“For Grande Prairie trips, the bus will leave from High Prairie so residents will have to either find transportation in, or we may look at establishing a shuttle system from the hamlets and outlying areas,” Myre says.

However, for local trips to High Prairie, the bus will pick up county residents from their homes.

FCS introduced the service to meet the needs many local face not having transportation to medical appointments in High Prairie and Grande Prairie.

“The service is provided for seniors 60 years of age and older, medically-at-risk and disadvantaged individuals,” Myre says.

“We expect that, as a result of this project, our community members will experience significant and direct benefits to their health, physical welfare and social well-being.”

Capacity of the bus is 12 seats and space for two wheelchairs.

To reserve a seat, or for more information, phone the Grouard FCS office at [780] 751-3806.