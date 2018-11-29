RCMP organizing road hockey game

The High Prairie RCMP are joining this year’s High Prairie Light-Up celebration and supporting a good cause.



A road hockey game will begin between the Golden Age Club and Sports Palace shortly after the “flipping of the switch” around 7:15 p.m.



RCMP Const. Barrett Cunningham says police want to be visible in the community in a more positive way.



“It’s a good way to engage in the community,” he says.



RCMP are asking everyone attending to bring along an item for the High Prairie and District Food Bank. A site will be dedicated to drop off donations, perhaps a police paddywagon.



Cunningham says they are looking for about 8-10 members to form a team and play a team of first responders.



An added treat is the current former Elks Pro Rodeo Queens will play a short celebrity game around 8 p.m. It is expected around six queens will be attending Light-Up this year.



All details are subject to change.



Cox Contractors is donating the use of lights to brighten the area for the game.