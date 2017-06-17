RCMP officer charged

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A former Slave Lake RCMP member is facing criminal charges.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team announced June 8 that Aaron Sayler faces charges of fraud over $5,000, obtaining by false pretense, uttering a forged document, criminal harassment, and two counts of mischief.

The investigation began Feb. 18, 2016 after allegations of theft and fraud were brought forward. During the investigation, further information was obtained of additional unrelated offences and a separate investigation began.

One of the fraud-related offences involved an application for financial RCMP relocation benefits. One mischief charge is in relation to repeated acts of vandalism to the home of one woman, and an additional count of mischief in relation to damage done to a vehicle of a second woman.

Sayler had almost nine years with the RCMP before resigning.