RCMP member facing impaired charge

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An officer with the High Prairie RCMP has been charged with impaired driving.

Cpl. Anita Lee Doktor will stand trial Feb. 21, 2018 after a not guilty was entered on her behalf and a trial date set in High Prairie provincial court June 26.

“She has been placed on administrative duties,” says Cpl. Chris Warren, with communications with RCMP K Division.

The incident occurred Dec. 15, he adds.

Doktor has served with the RCMP for 10 years, and a corporal for about 18 months.

Effects of a guilty charge remain unknown.

“We cannot speculate on the findings nor the effect that it may have on her career,” Warren says.

Local lawyer Harry Jong spoke as an agent in court for for Shannon Prithipaul, lawyer for Doktor.

“She says this trial will require an out-of-town judge,” Jong said.

Court agreed.

Judge D.R. Shynkar said a judge from Edmonton will likely be appointed.