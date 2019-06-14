RCMP fail to attend trial

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

May 28 was Vernon Wayne Laboucan’s lucky day.



Eight charges against Laboucan were withdrawn by the Crown prosecutor after two police officers did not attend a trial in High Prairie provincial court.



Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada was ready to proceed on the matters but was left holding the bag when the police officers didn’t show. She could offer sitting Judge D.R. Shynkar any reason for their actions, and quickly withdrew all charges.



High Prairie lawyer Harry Jong, who appeared in court with Laboucan ready to proceed to trial, did not object to the dismissal.



Compounding Abuna- da’s problems was she already asked for an adjournment on the trial on Dec. 13, 2018. Trial was set for Dec. 19. She was granted the new date but the matter was set with an onus on the Crown to proceed.



Laboucan was ready to proceed to trial on two informations. The first he was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, breach of a peace bond, and two counts of uttering threats to cause death.



The second information included charges of assault, and two counts of breach of a peace bond.