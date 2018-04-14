RCMP blitz proves fruitful; repeat offender arrested

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP arrested several people on warrants after a warrant roundup in late March.



Police reported the arrests were in town and the surrounding area March 22.



“Members proactively attended multiple residences and arrested offenders for a range of offences including failing to appear in court, assaults and various property crimes,” Cpl. Chris Warren, RCMP media relations group, reports in a news release.



During one arrest, RCMP arrested a male, 33, on seven warrants who is known to be a repeat offender.



“In total, there were nine individuals arrested resulting in the execution of clearing 21 charges and over $9,176 in fines,” says Warren.



The K Division Crime Reduction Strategy, which is a targeted, evidence based approach to policing, enables police to identify repeat offenders, conduct targeted enforcement initiatives, and address the root cause of crime.



High Prairie RCMP hope to send a message to offenders who continuously fail to appear in court, breach conditions, and continue to engage in criminal behaviour, that every effort will be made to target their criminal activities and hold them accountable before the courts.