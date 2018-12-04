RCMP arrest 2 men

Chris Clegg

High Prairie RCMP have arrested two men in connection with several property crimes involving guns, drugs, stolen vehicles, and break and enter charges.



“On Nov. 5, 2018 RCMP attempted a traffic stop in town but the truck subsequently fled,” says Cpl. Chris Warren, RCMP Media Relations Group.



“The truck was later located while the truck’s occupant was committing a break and enter into a rural residence.”



Police arrested Kehew Bellerose, 24, after a short chase.



Meanwhile, Scott Parker, 25, who had also fled from police, was located and arrested a short time later.



Bellerose and Parker both face charges of break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, mischief, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.



Parker also faces two other charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police.



Justice of the Peace hearings were conducted for both individuals. Bellerose was remanded into custody while Parker was released.