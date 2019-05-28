RBC welcomes new asst. manager

RBC High Prairie branch welcomes a new assistant branch manager. Left-right, are assistant branch manager Erin Graber and Serena Green, manager of the High Prairie and Slave Lake branches.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

RBC in High Prairie welcomes a new assistant branch manager who has roots in the Peace region.



Erin Graber started her new role May 6.



“The Peace region is where I have always considered home, and I am very excited to have this opportunity to move back north,” says Graber, who was born and raised in Grande Prairie.



“With family connections in the High Prairie area, the move was an easy decision.



“After four years in Edmonton, it was time to come home.”



She works under Serena Green, manager of the High Prairie and Slave Lake branches.



“I am thrilled to be moving to High Prairie and working alongside the amazing staff at RBC,” Graber says.



“I hope my knowledge and experience will create positive results for the branch and the people in our great community.”



She is committed to be involved in the area, including the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce.



“I plan to get involved in the community in any way I can, whether that be volunteering my time or resources,” Graber says.



“I believe community involvement is a key contributor to the well-being of society.”



She has been active in hockey and hopes to referee next season.



Green is delighted to have Graber in High Prairie.



“Her willingness and passion for leading and continuously developing will be an asset to the team and community,” says Green, who became branch manager Feb. 5, 2018.