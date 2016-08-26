RBC in High Prairie banks 70 years of service

Richard Froese

South Peace News

RBC celebrated 70 years of continued service in High Prairie on Aug. 16.

“We’re happy to be part of High Prairie for that long and thank the community for its support,” branch manager Henry Chang says.

Royal Bank of Canada originally opened in High Prairie in 1929 in Charlie Spaulding’s livery barn, states the local history book Trails We Blazed Together, published in 1997.

The office closed Jan. 31, 1933 due to the Depression.

Royal Bank of Canada re-opened on Aug. 16, 1946 on Railway Ave. at 51 in the same place it previously was located.

The branch then moved to the present location on 49 Street at 52 Avenue in 1958.

After purchasing the Walker Boarding House in 1969, the premises were expanded to twice the size in 1970.

During the post-war period, Valleyview residents, who were without banking services, often travelled to High Prairie, where the Royal Bank, with its two tellers, hand-posted and balanced savings and chequing account ledgers.

When adding machines finally were obtained, there was an annual rush to use one at balancing time.