Random drug testing not part of policy

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Random drug testing for Big Lakes County employees will not occur under a new substance abuse policy.

At its regular meeting March 1, county council adopted a new policy to replace the former alcohol and drug policy.

Council was satisfied with the policy after it was reviewed with county lawyers at a council retreat Feb. 13-14.

The new standards will eventually extend to council members.

“We agreed to include council, as part of the council code of conduct,” says Reeve Ken Matthews.

“We should review our code of conduct and ensure it’s in there.”

He previously made the suggestion during discussion at the council meeting Feb. 8.

Employees could be terminated from employment for failing to meet prescribed safety standards when they are impaired by drugs or alcohol and/or engage in illegal activities while on the job for the county, under the policy.

The county reserves the right to require a post-incident drug and/or alcohol test from an employee who works in a safety-sensitive position to be tested, dependent on the nature of the incident.

The policy also gives the county the right to remove the employee from the safety-sensitive environment.

“The county will not do random drug testing,” says Mark Schonken, director of corporate services, at the Feb. 8 meeting.

Administration says the process to terminate an employee is not as simple as it sounds and can be complex.

“Firing is a process and you have to give them opportunity to correct their actions,” CAO Roy Brideau says.

Proper steps will be taken by county administration to discipline any employees who violate the policy.