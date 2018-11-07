Raiders settle for silver



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Prairie River Raiders finished second in the High Prairie School Division boy’s volleyball championships hosted by the High Prairie school Oct. 27.



The Raiders lost to Slave Lake Christian 15-25, 25-14, 11-15 in the final of the two-team tournament at E.W. Pratt school.



Earlier in the day, the Raiders defeated Slave Lake 25-23, 21-25, 15-8.



“I feel we underperformed,” head coach Kyle Schroeder says.



“It was our mental fortitude that cost us the game.”



He commended Slave Lake Christian for a strong result. It is just their second year with a volleyball program. Their boys finished first and the girls second.



Eight teams were expected for the tournament.



“Hopefully we’ll have more boy’s teams in the tournament next year,” Schroeder says.



The defending boy’s champions Georges P. Vanier of Donnelly were committed to another tournament, he adds.



Volleyball for boys is not as popular a sport as it is for girls, says Schroeder.