Raiders, Saints win hoops titles

Prairie River wins record 12th girl’s title; St. Andrew’s boys conclude perfect season

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

One team concluded a perfect season while another won its record 12th title.

Those were the main stories at the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Tournament in Slave Lake Feb. 24-25.

The Prairie River Raiders girl’s team won its record 12 title while the St. Andrew’s Saints boys went undefeated in winning their fifth title.

In the boy’s final, the Saints won the final 77-75 over last year’s champs, the Gift Lake Hurricanes, who missed a layup in the final seconds which would have given them and tie and potential back-to-back titles in overtime.

What a show the teams’ top guns put on. Iver Paulino led the Saints to victory with 50 points.

However, he wasn’t even top scorer in the game as Kye Anderson’s 56 points almost led the Hurricanes to the upset.

Even more amazing was that the Hurricanes started the final with only five players. They were down 20 points early but battled back, despite playing the last five minutes of the game with only four players due to an injury. The rest of the players played the entire game.

Andres Scarborough added 19 points for the Saints while Christian Vance scored six and Chase Laughlin two.

Colten Calahesin added 13 points for the Hurricanes while Caige Anderson added six.

The Saints won their other games 54-43 over the Kinuso Knights and 69-59 over Gift Lake.

Scoring stats were not kept in the game against the Knights, but Paulino led the way in the win over the Hurricanes with 47 points. Scarborough added 12. Laughlin and Vance added four points each and Ethan Smith two.

The Hurricanes won their other two games, both against the Donnelly G. P. Vanier Vipers, 56-38 and 49-48. Kye Anderson scored 33 points in the 49-48 win while Calahesin added 12.

Dorian Adams replied with 21 points to lead the Vipers. Six other players scored, led by Cole Bremont’s eight points and Aldeen Garcia’s seven.

In the 56-38 win, Kye Anderson netted 30, Calahesin 12.

Adams also had a dozen for the Vipers.

The always strong Raiders boy’s team bowed out in two straight, losing 57-56 to the Vipers and 51-44 to the Knights.

In the loss to the Vipers, Adam Cardinal scored 34 points to lead the Raiders. Kieran Larson added 11 but it wasn’t enough.

Eight different Vipers scored including three in double figures. Adams netted 14, Bremont 13 and John Perez 10.

In the loss to the Knights, Blaze Sawan led the Knights with 20 points. Isaiah New added 16, Damien McLaughlin nine and Aspen Burger six. The

Knights only won one regular season game all year – their last – but improved steadily to shock the Raiders. The Knights won twice at the tournament.

In other games, the Knights defeated the host Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons 49-36, the Vipers topped the Knights 38-27, and the Falcons 29-26.

In the girl’s final, the Raiders finally solved the Saints with a 36-30 win. The Raiders lost to the Saints twice in regular season play, plus earlier in the tournament. But on their fourth try, they broke through.

Kailey Delorme scored 11 points to lead the Raiders while Mackenzie Calhoon added nine and Eve Keay six. Rae Ann Gill and Malakae Sharkawi each had added four points, Sadee Cunningham the other two.

Katrina Gauchier had 10 points to lead the Saints. Rhys MacIntosh had nine, Macey Shaw five, Daisy Porisky four and Ella Deering two.

The Raiders lost 29-11 earlier to the Saints as MacIntosh scored 12 points to lead the Saints, Gauchier added 10 and Porisky six.

Delorme scored six points to lead the Raiders.

Such was not the case the rest of the tournament. The Raiders defeated the Vipers 40-15, the Knights 48-30 and the Falcons 77-11.

Delorme scored 14 points in the win over the Vipers. Calhoon added seven and Gill six.

Katelynn Lambert replied with seven points to lead the Vipers while four other players had a two-point baskets each.

Calhoon scored 19 points in the win over the Knights. Keay and Delorme each added eight points, Gill seven.

Keanna Locke replied with 15 for the Knights while Boden Churchill added six, Sierra Sheldon four and Kyra Giroux three.

In the blowout win over the Falcons, Keay led the way with 20 points. Calhoon added 18, and Delorme 14.

In other games, the Saints tripped the Vipers 29-10. MacIntosh scored 14 to lead the Saints, Gauchier had five and Porisky and Madison Price four points each.

The Knights defeated the Hurricanes 44-37. Locke scored 18 points, Churchill and Sheldon nine points each.

Emma Anderson score 17 for the Hurricanes and Tiara Laderoute 12.

The Vipers defeated the Knights 35-30. Jenna Brulotte scored a dozen to lead the Vipers while Lambert added 11.

Locke scored 11 to lead the Knights.

Danika Cunning- ham’s 14 points led the Vipers to a 44-37 win over the Hurricanes.

Anderson scored 18 and Jada Cailliou 15 for the Hurricanes.

In the other game, the Vipers defeated the Falcons 20-10.