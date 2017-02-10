Raiders peaking as season ends

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Prairie River Junior High School Raiders may be peaking at the right time, just in time for the championship tournament.

PRJH scored an impressive 67-27 win over the first place Kinuso Knights Feb. 1 in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Girl’s Division action. PRJH increased its record to 5-2 while the Knights fell to 6-2. Both trail first place St. Andrew’s [6-1].

PRJH used a high tempo game to outgun the sluggish Knights, who certainly did not bring their best effort to the table. PRJH led 18-6 after one quarter and 35-13 at the half.

Ten different Raiders scored, led by Mackenzie Calhoon’s 20. Kailey Delorme added 14 points and Eve Keay 10. Lynaya Whalen scored eight points and Sadee Cunningham scored seven. Joslin Gladue, Rachelle Lemay, and Malakae Sharkawi each scored two points while Naomi Strebchuk and Kaitlin Jong each added a free throw.

Keanna Locke scored 16 points to lead the Knights while Shaylena Patenaude and Arial Isadore each added three. Kyra Giroux and Boden Churchill each added two-point baskets while Sierra Sheldon added free throw.

PRJH also played a makeup game Jan. 30 and defeated the visiting Donnelly G.P. Vanier Vipers 25-8. PRJH led 9-0 after one quarter and kept GPV off the scoresheet the entire second half.

Delorme and Calhoon each scored eight points to lead PRJH. Keay added six, Sharkawi two and Alyssa Gray one.

Jenna Brulotte scored six points for the Vipers while Danica Cunningham added the other two.

PRJH looked to continue its winning ways Feb. 6 when they hosted the 0-8 Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons. In other games around the league, Vanier was at Kinuso while the St. Andrew’s Saints were at Gift Lake to face the Hurricanes.