Raiders continue early season roll

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Make it three straight wins to start the season, all by decisive scores.

The Prairie River Raiders girl’s basketball team soundly defeated the hometown Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons 58-8 in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League action Dec. 7.

The Raiders overwhelmed the winless Falcons, who have had trouble mounting any momentum this season, scoring only 24 points in three games.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have had no trouble filling the basket as they have scored 192 points in their three wins, by far the most in the league.

The Raiders led 20-2 after one quarter and 34-2 at the half. The Falcons actually went scoreless in the second and third quarters before scoring six of their eight points in the fourth quarter.

Ten different Raiders scored in the game, led by Mackenzie Calhoon’s 14 points. She leads the league in scoring with 19 points per game. Kailey Delorme and Eve Keay each added 10 points as three Raiders scored in double figures. Shelby Cook scored eight points, Malakae Sharkawi and Alyssa Gray four points each. Completing the scoring with two points each were Kaitlyn Jong, Lynaya Whalen, Naomi Strebchuk and Sadee Cunningham.

Replying for the Falcons were Starla Gullion with four points, while Emily Chapakas and Kayla Driedger added two points each.

The Raiders and Falcons both enjoy the Christmas break and do not play until Jan. 4, when the Raiders are at Gift Lake. The Falcons visit High Prairie St. Andrew’s.