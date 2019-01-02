Raider boys roll in Rim Rocker

Richard Froese

South Peace News



The Prairie River Raiders boy’s basketball team rolled to victory at the Rim Rocker tournament Dec. 14-15.



Dave Espina drained 33 points as the Raiders defeated Peace-Wapiti of Grande Prairie 77-66 in the eight-team tournament final.



Mondi Lascuna scored 19 and Ryan Martin added 12.



The Raiders held a four-point lead with two minutes to go before the home team poured it on.



“The tournament was the best the Raiders have played so far this season,” head coach Kyle Schroeder says.



“It was a great effort by everyone to get this gold-medal win.”



Peace-Wapiti played with a roster of all Grade 9 players, the coach notes.



The Raiders were prepared for the final.



“They were confident, positive, determined, and passionate about the game,” Schroeder says.



“Everyone was building each other up, looking for the pass rather than racking up points for themselves, and willing to put their body on the line to get the win.”



PRJH earlier beat Peace-Wapiti 80-68 in round-robin play in its pool. Espina sank 34 points, Lascuna scored 21 and Martin added 15.



The Raiders defeated Valleyview Hillside 79-49 in semi-final action. Martin tallied 18 points to lead the charge. Ethan Lalonde scored 12, Lascuna chipped in 11, Leon Palisoc added 10 and Leon Halcrow nine.



PRJH also defeated Hillside 50-34 in round-robin action. Martin scored 18 points and Espina added 14.



PRJH also defeated Donnelly Georges. P. Vanier 62-39 in other pool action. Martin tallied 18 points, Espina scored 11 and Lascuna added nine.



The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints finished fifth in the tournament after losing 48-37 to Hillside, which placed third. Ethan Smith scored 12 points for the local team.



St. Andrew’s fell to Peace-Wapiti 64-50 in the semi-finals. Smith sank 12 points and Jace Supernault added nine.



The Saints swept three victories in round-robin action in their pool. First, the team beat Fox Creek 58-23. Smith drained 16 points and Caleb Pruden scored 10.



St. Andrew’s also grounded Grimshaw 66-16. Keenan Price and Smith led the attack with 12 points each and Pruden added nine.



To close out round-robin, the Saints blasted Slave Lake Christian 75-1. Smith led the way with 16, Price scored 12 and Pruden added 10.