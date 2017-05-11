Quartly pitches tax rebate

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Taking money from capital reserves to keep the municipal tax mill rate the same in High Prairie in 2017 will not happen.

At least for now, but perhaps later this year.

The idea of a tax rebate later in the year was proposed by Arlen Quartly at council’s special meeting May 2.

Council clearly did not like the idea of any tax increase. However, treasurer Terri Wiebe told council they could not consider taking money from reserves and/or surplus until it was determined exactly how much money was in the account. The issue will be addressed with auditors in the coming weeks.

“If there is money,” said Quartly, “Can we look into a rebate?”

“Interesting,” said Wiebe, adding she would look into the process and report back at a future meeting.

“That’s food for thought,” said Quartly.

Council’s proposed modest municipal mill rate increase of 2.78 per cent was recommended and eventually passed by a reluctant council.

However, due to decreased residential assessment values, the municipal tax bill should see little difference this year for most residents.

Quartly first wondered if keeping the mill rate the same would mean a larger increase in the future.

“Pretty soon we’ll be upside down,” he said. “I don’t think going into our reserves right now is smart.”

Panasiuk asked Wiebe if she could give an estimate of how much money was in reserves to offset the mill rate increase.

“I cannot even give you an idea,” said Wiebe, citing that past accounting practices had to be resolved.

Councillor Donna Deynaka cited the advice of Municipal Affairs, who recommend it is unwise to take money from reserves to keep mill rates stable.

“These people have far better knowledge than me,” she said.

Councillor Michael Long clearly wanted no increase, saying the increase impacted the struggling business community most.

“It’s not a good year for business. I would like to, at least, minimize the [taxes] for our businesses.”

Long did recognize the reality, however.

“Eventually, you have to pay the piper.”