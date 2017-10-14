Public land auction proceeding

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A public auction on three properties in High Prairie is proceeding as planned.

Council approved the reserve bids on the properties at its Sept. 26 meeting, but not without some concern from Councillor Debbie Rose.

After examining the reserve bids, Rose asked it if was possible to get appraisals citing there were two real estate companies in town that could provide the service. Local realtors know the local market better, she added.

Treasurer Terri Wiebe replied that timelines were “tight” for the Oct. 26 sale.

The reserve bids are $76,000 at 5634 51 Street, $46,000 at 4608 59 Avenue and $65,000 at 5813 Birch Crescent.

Taxes on all three properties have not been paid in three years. The owners can pay the taxes up until the day before the auction.

Council does not want to own the properties because they have to maintain them, plus it raises no money through taxes.

Any excess money generated through the sale above the tax bill, is returned to the owner.