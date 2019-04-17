PTA elects board for coming year

The Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association held their annual general meeting March 25, with the election of Henry Nyberg as president, Len Parke was vice president, Valerie Fjeld as secretary, and Darron Riddle as treasurer.



Seven directors were appointed to complete the board of directors.



While Triangle suffers from a lack of new volunteers, a core group has again committed to carry forward to ensure the progress of the organization is not lost.



The new year will see plans to extend membership to young people who express an interest in the PTA’s activities. They include repair of historical agricultural machinery and general maintenance of PTA’s site.



PTA also invites schools to hold field trips to view its pioneer items, as students may be interested in the pioneer history of the community and region.



The new hall is an excellent venue to the area and has seen an increase in rental activities.



PTA has a long history of holding a spectacular Canada Day July 1 event, in a true pioneer manner of persistence despite Mother Nature raining on its parade.



Our community was built on struggle, stubborn intent to achieve its success, with the help of committed working volunteers. PTA members participate within our community and other volunteer events in the area.



Please join the PTA. Find contact information at www.trianglehall.com.