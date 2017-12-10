Province takes bite out of high dental fees

Richard Froese

Spotlight

The provincial government is taking the bite out of the high cost of dental work.

A new dental fee guide suggests an 8.5 per cent drop in prices for 60 common dental procedures, says a news release dated Nov. 22.

“We’ve partnered with the Alberta Dental Association and College to make sure dental health is affordable and transparent in this province,” Health Minister Sarah Hoffman says.

“I’ve heard from seniors and parents worried about creeping costs and the affordability of dental care.”

The new fee guide, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2018, empowers Albertans to have a conversation with their dentists about the costs of dental services.

Updated fees and information will be available on the college’s public website.

“The Alberta Dental Association and College is committed to ensure Albertans have uninterrupted access to high-quality dental care at fair prices,” says president Dr. Mintoo Mintoo Basahti.

“We believe this latest fee guide is one more step in that commitment.”

Alberta has not had a dental fee guide in more than two decades.”

A 2016 review found Albertans pay more than other provinces for certain dental procedures.

While dentists are not obligated to follow the guide, other provinces have seen the vast majority of dentists align with their provincial dental fee guides. Alberta will continue to work with the college to bring dental fees closer in line with other provinces.

Alberta Health Services and the college will continue to collaborate to increase public awareness to ensure Albertans are aware of the changes and their rights as dental consumers.

Additional information will be made available to help low-income Alberta families find resources to maintain dental health.