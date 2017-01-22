Province seeks names for safety awards

Spotlight Staff

Albertans are encouraged to nominate groups or individuals who have made outstanding contributions to community safety.

The Alberta Community Justice Awards are designed to recognize individuals, organizations, businesses and community groups who have made exceptional contributions to community safety, crime prevention and the criminal justice system, states a government news release dated January 6.

These individuals and groups support community justice and improve quality of life by helping to address problems in their communities.

“There is so much remarkable work being done by people and organizations across the province who have taken bold and imaginative action to keep their communities safe,” Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley says.

“I encourage Albertans to recognize their inspiring activities with a nomination.”

Awards acknowledge the people and organizations involved with innovative projects in the areas of victims’ services, youth justice, restorative justice and other crime prevention efforts.

Nominations may be submitted in the categories of leadership, innovation, service enhancement, community mobilization, partnerships and collaboration.

To nominate a community leader, submit a nomination form by Feb. 17, 2017.

Recipients will be honoured at the Alberta Community Justice Awards ceremony in Edmonton in June co-hosted by the Government of Alberta and the Camrose Police Service.

For more information or to file a nomination, visit the government website at gov.ab.ca.