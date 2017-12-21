Proposed Tim Hortons frustrates council

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

One step forward, two steps backward.



It is how High Prairie town council feels while trying to help Tim Hortons move forward with their new store in the town’s east end.



“Frustrating” is what Mayor Brian Panasiuk is calling the ordeal.



At the heart of the matter is the intersection leading into the site. Alberta Transportation is demanding that the intersection be upgraded to a Type 4 intersection from Type 3 to improve safety and access.



Council received a quote to upgrade the intersection and discovered it will cost just under $700,000.



After discussions with Transportation, town CAO Brian Martinson receive an email asking council to commit to the upgrade by 2023.



“Primarily due to the fact that Dillon Consulting [the group representing Tim Hortons] engineer’s numbers for the traffic Impact Assessment are based on a sitdown restaurant, not a drive-through,” wrote Martinson in a report to council.



He also cited the upgrade is necessary due to future development in the area.



“…at that time an intersection upgrade to a Type 4 will be mandatory,” wrote Martinson.



“No ifs,” Martinson told council at their Dec. 12 meeting.



Martinson suggested inviting Transportation to a council meeting to clearly lay out the plans. Council agreed.



“I don’t know if they will come,” said Martinson.



Panasiuk says it’s frustrating that the rules keep changing.



“There have been different hurdles at different times.”



Martinson says a drive-through restaurant generates more traffic than a sitdown.



Earlier, a traffic study was provided which was supposed to satisfy Transportation.



“They weren’t happy with [the study] provided,” said Martinson.



Transportation has also indicted no more development will be allowed until the intersection is upgraded. First Aberdeen Developments owns the East Gate property just to the west of the proposed Tim Hortons. They have plans to include new businesses once Tim Hortons proceeds.



Council agreed that Aberdeen should be involved in discussions.