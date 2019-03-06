Proposed move falls on deaf ears

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A county councillor wants Big Lakes County to move its main office out of High Prairie.



Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard suggests the county study the idea before making any building additions.



“Before we start major renovations, I’d like to see us move out of High Prairie,” Nygaard says.



“We could move to Enilda or Joussard.”



No other council member supported or responded to his suggestion.



Nygaard made his stand when council approved capital funding to add office space to the main building and a separate animal compound.



Council approved a recommendation to increase the capital budget for a compound building by $100,000 to $292,500, funded from the federal gas tax fund. A second recommendation was approved for $50,000 for a new project to add office space to the main county building.



The county will use the building reserve to fund the project.



“We plan to start construction in the spring,” says Vic Abel, director of public works.



The county requires more office space to accommodate grant- funded positions, he says.



Big Lakes will hire a sustainability officer and employ a student intern in the spring.



“Administration suggests that existing file storage space be converted into offices,” Abel says.



One large office would be divided into two offices, he adds.



The animal impound facility north of the main office will be two storeys.



Council endorsed the plan for a county compound during budget deliberations in December.



Big Lakes currently takes stray animals to In the Woods Animal Rescue in Nampa. The county initially planned a 20-foot-by- 42-foot building.



Extra funding allows the county to add 20 feet to the building for file storage space to file documents in space in the main building that will be turned into offices.



“We’re running out of storage space,” Abel says.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk says the county is required to keep many documents and files that cannot legally be or shredded.