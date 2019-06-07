Progress slow as molasses

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Progress is being made on the eyesore that is the Esso lot in the middle of town.



High Prairie town council heard at its May 28 meeting that CAO Brian Martinson recently spoke to Norbert Raffael, resources manager with Alberta Environment and parks, about the matter.



Martinson says he was told Esso is removing the top 2-3 feet of material and replacing it with topsoil.



He added Joe Quartly Trucking was one company contacted about the work.



Council head Esso cannot sell the site due to its contamination.