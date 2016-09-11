Program in the books!

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Almost 100 children enhanced their literacy skills during the TD Summer Reading Club at High Prairie Municipal Library that wrapped up Aug. 26.

“We had 93 children this year, with half of them in the 6-8 age group,” says Crystal Hopps, program co-ordinator, assisted by Shelby Laughlin.

Registration was slightly down from previous years with 97 in 2015 and 110 in 2014.

Children in the older two age groups received prizes for reading the most books and for attending the various activities.

Zaida Auger, Kashton Davidson, Halle McLeod and Oscar Courtoreille won a prize for reading the most books in ages 6-8.

Asil Elhasaeri, Hadil Elhasaeri, and Ryder Peters won a prize for attendance.

Amellia Vanderwell and Osama Elhasaeri won a prize for reading the most books in ages 9-12.

Logan Lalonde also won a prize for attendance.

“The theme this year was ‘Wild’, so all activities were related to that, which is something the children can relate to and they seemed to engage in the activities,” Hopps says.

“The goal is to promote reading through the summer months so that children do not lose their literacy skills.”

The program also encourages children to succeed in the coming school year and into their futures.

“A lot of children were excited to read everyday,” Hopps says. “It encourages them to take responsibility for their own reading.

“Each day, we read a book and did activities related to it.”

During the program, children participated in a variety of activities that included a sleepover and ended with fun at High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre.

The TD Summer Reading Club is a program that strives to engage children in the joy of reading during summer while it champions Canadian writers.

It also helps connect families with books and builds confidence in reading through free incentives and fun.

Libraries aim to inspire a sense of adventure and wonder and to nurture children’s imaginations.