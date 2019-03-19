Problem is not entirely our fault

High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright hits the nail on the head when he says the reason the RCMP can’t fill the dog handler position is no one wants to move here.



“The problem is attracting and retention,” Wright told High Prairie town council March 12.



Then he said something very, very interesting.



“I moved here and I like it there.”



The “attracting and retention” issue is not new. How many times have we heard that excuse when it comes to attracting many professionals to town, especially doctors?



High Prairie is certainly not unique in facing its challenge to attract people to town. The fact is people want to live in cities, where there is more choice not only for the shopping dollar but entertainment options.



The fact the RCMP advertised for the dog handler’s position twice and no one even sniffed is disappointing.



There are two ways to look it this.



First, is the town and region doing a good enough job selling itself to prospective citizens? Are we telling potential citizens the benefits of living here: the great hunting and fishing, recreation amenities, etc.?



I believe we are. Sometimes, incentives are tossed in to sweeten the pot at taxpayer’s expense [doctor’s house] but almost every community is doing that. Yet, the problem still exists.



Second, does the problem exist with the very people themselves and their attitudes?



Of course it does. Very few want to live in a small town or hamlet when they can live in a larger centre. It seems like the small country atmosphere and charm is losing its luster.



In a perfect world, towns like High Prairie, Fairview, Peace River and Grimshaw should be given a chance. Regarding the dog handler’s position, perhaps the RCMP should tell the employee where to live and that’s that. Currently, that is not the case so we’re beating a dead horse with a stick.



It is unfortunate these people do not give High Prairie a chance. Many move to these towns and build profitable and enjoyable lives.



“I moved here and I like it there,” says Wright.



Perhaps the reason is Wright has chosen to be involved in the community. He has joined the Elks to try and better the community not only through his job but a service club.



Too often, people move here and do not make an effort to get out and meet people, join clubs and/or organizations, and make a difference. If you sit at home and do nothing, boredom sets in and you will be grouchy.



Happiness in life is not achieved on how many different restaurants you can eat at, how many shows you can attend, or how many shops you can spend your money in.



Happiness is achieved by the very people you meet no matter where you live.



Places like High Prairie are filled with good people with good intentions. All newcomers have to do is make an effort to meet them. Only then will they experience what High Prairie has to offer and what a truly good place this is to call home.