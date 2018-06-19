PIC – PRJH students stage mystery thriller



The Prairie River Junior High School Drama Club presented a two-act play Folded Stories, a mystery thriller written by teacher/director Michael Olsen. The play was presented June 11 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre to parents and community in the evening and students in the afternoon. The cast practiced for four months to stage the 60-minute play. In the photo is the cast. In the front row, left-right, are Bethany Cunningham [Beau], John Glover [Doug], Amara Drefs [Ames], Brayley Emter [Nicky], and Brianna Cunningham [Dennis]. In the back rwo, left-right, are Olivia Hopps [stage crew], Kyle Calahesin [Vern], teacher and drama club director Michael Olsen, Jade Tancowny [Mrs. Kinnely], Rhianna Erhardt [doctor and stage crew], Romie Emter [stage crew], Dylan Amos [Roger], Lashanda Gauchier [stage crew] and Ayla Giroux [Dennis and stage crew].