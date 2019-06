Grade 9 student Layne Halcrow entertains with a solo at Prairie River’s Got Talent May 30.

Students at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie showcased their performing arts skills at the fifth annual Prairie River’s Got Talent show May 30 at E.W. Pratt High School. A total on eight student acts performed. Students were not judged. In previous years, performers were judged and trophies were awarded for the top three acts.