PRJH boys split

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Scoring is not the problem for the Prairie River Raiders boy’s basketball team this season.

Defence, well, that’s another matter.

PRJH scored 57 and 64 points in two games last week but surrendered 53 and 80. On Jan. 30, PRJH fell to the visiting Donnelly G.P Vanier Vipers 80-57 but rebounded nicely to defeat the visiting Kinuso Knights 64-53 Feb. 1.

PRJH sits in third place with a 4-3 record in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Boy’s Division play.

Dorian Adams scored 35 points in GPV’s win at PRJH. Cole Bremont added 12 and Thomas Langelier 11 as three Vipers hit double digits.

Adam Cardinal scored 24 points and Kieran Larson 22 to lead PRJH. Logan Krupa added six points, Mondi Lascuna three and Nick Johansson two.

Larson and Cardinal were up to their old tricks in the win over Kinuso as Larson netted 24 points and Cardinal 23. Krupa added 13, while Johansson and Lascuna each added two.

Isaiah New scored a game high 25 points to lead Kinuso while Damien McLauglin added 13.

PRJH continued its homestand Feb. 6 with a home game against the Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons. The Knights hosted Vanier while St. Andrew’s was at Gift Lake to meet the Hurricanes.